In Photos: Lapu-Lapu’s Plaza Rizal gets a facelift

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Lapu-Lapu City government is giving its Plaza Rizal a new look.

Beautification works are now ongoing for this public space that is located beside the Virgin de la Regla Church and these are scheduled for completion before the year ends.

In a post, the city government said that the plaza will be converted into a “plaza for everyone” which means that children, teenagers, adults, and even senior citizens will have a place to stay.

A ramp will also be placed there to provide easy access to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

“We also put new attractions to entertain all the Oponganons and the plaza will be full of plants,” the city’s advisory reads.

Photos below were grabbed from the Facebook page of the Lapu Lapu City Govt – Chan Administration.