Cordova starts tourism engine with two tour packages

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Cordova and the Cebu Provincial Tourism Task Force have relaunched on Sunday, August 30, 2020, the tourism activities for the town in a bid to bring back the livelihood of residents who depend on tourism.

Cordova, which sits on the southwest part of Mactan Island, offers two packages: Sing with the Mangroves in Nalusuan Island and Dance with the Marine Life at the Gilutongan Marine Sanctuary, as it reopens the tourism industry.

During the launch on Sunday, Cordova Mayor Mary Therese Sitoy-Cho said the reopening of the tourism industry is seen to bring economic opportunities to different sectors in the town, particularly those of the women, differently-abled persons, and the informal economy earners such as the “trisikad” drivers and boatmen.

Sitoy-Cho said their resort-owners, boatmen, and trisikad drivers are only among those who have been gravely affected by the halt in tourism operations since the end of the first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus disease.

Tour packages

The booking of the two packages offered by the town will go through the same portal as the other towns in the province that have previously relaunched its tourism operations.

The Dance with Marine Life package at the Gilutongan Marine Sanctuary is a 4-hour group tour limited to a maximum of 8 persons per group. The package costs P1,250 per person.

The Sing with the Mangroves package, on the other hand, is a two to three-hour group tour, also limited to a maximum of eight persons in a group. The package costs P1,020.

The tour packages that the town will be offering would cover the entire tour, including transportation, food, and souvenirs.

Sitoy-Cho said the members of the Women’s Association of the town would be the one in-charge of the preparation of the food of the tourists while the Persons with Disability Affairs Office would be taking care of the printing of the T-shirt souvenirs.

The boatmen will ferry the tourists in going to the islands while the trisikads, for their part, are tasked for the transport of the tourists from the port to their tour destinations./dbs