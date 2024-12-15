A festive celebration of gratitude and sustainability: BE Grand Resort’s gifts to Bohol

BE Grand Resort Bohol has once again illuminated the holiday season with its enchanting Christmas display. This year’s theme, “Be the Spark, Glow with Gratitude,” embodies the resort’s commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and fostering a spirit of gratitude.

The lifeblood of this resort is all of you, our guests. Without you, there is no resort. Without you, we are not here. GRAND BENEDICTO CEO and President BE Group

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including BE Grand Resort Bohol’s General Manager Ray Fabricante, Panglao Mayor Boy Arcay, BE Group COO Nova Noval, and BE Group CEO Grand Benedicto.

A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Innovation

The centerpiece of the celebration is a trio of unique Christmas trees, each a masterpiece of sustainable artistry in collaboration with Blue Grass Project. Crafted from recycled materials such as used guest slippers and discarded water bottles, these trees stand as a testament to the resort’s dedication to eco-friendly practices. The intricate designs, inspired by the traditional Boholano weave, not only celebrate local heritage but also highlight the potential for creative reuse.

Complementing the stunning Christmas trees is a life-size gingerbread replica of Bohol’s iconic Baclayon Church. This edible masterpiece, crafted by the resort’s talented culinary team, pays homage to Bohol’s rich history and cultural heritage. The intricate details and flavors of the gingerbread church offer a delightful sensory experience for guests of all ages.

A Celebration of Gratitude and Community

BE Grand Resort Panglao’s Christmas celebration was a heartwarming event that embodied the spirit of the season. The resort’s General Manager, Ray Fabricante, and BE Group CEO, Grand Benedicto, expressed their sincere gratitude to guests, partners, and the local community for their unwavering support.

Ray Fabricante highlighted the resort’s recent achievements, including prestigious awards from the World Luxury Awards and its privileged location within the UNESCO Global Geopark of Bohol. He emphasized the importance of mindfulness and gratitude, stating, “In the midst of the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives, it’s easy to overlook the countless blessings that surround us. To unlock true happiness and fulfillment, it is the spark that ignites our hearts, the warmth that comforts our souls, and the light that guides our path.”

BE Group CEO and President, Grand Benedicto echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the vital role of guests in the resort’s success. “Beyond lights and festivities, just like what Christmas is all about, tonight is really about us showing our gratitude to everyone. It’s about us showing our gratitude to the guests. The lifeblood of this resort is all of you, our guests. Without you, there is no resort. Without you, we are not here,” he said.

A Festive Celebration for the Community

Students and teachers from BE Grand Resort’s adopted school, Danao Elementary School, were present once again to join the yuletide festivities, embodying the true spirit of the season.

The ceremony ended with the HNU Chorale filling the lobby with their angelic voices as they serenaded the guests with holiday cheer.

The Christmas celebration at BE Grand Resort Bohol is more than just a festive display; it’s an invitation to embrace the spirit of the season. The resort’s commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and providing unforgettable experiences for its guests is evident in every detail.

Experience the grandest holiday at BE Grand Resort Bohol and book your stay now. For inquiries contact them at +63 905 303 8674 or visit begrandbohol.com.