Liloan’s active cases now at 45 with 3 new infections on Aug. 30

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease in Liloan town increased to 45 with the addition of three new infections on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

No new recoveries or deaths were reported in this northern Cebu town on the same day.

The town’s new cases are Patient Nos. 292 to 294.

In an advisory, the municipal government said that Patient Nos. 292 and 293 were both exposed to a workmate at an engineering service company where they are employed. The two, who are from Barangay San Vicente, were swabbed on August 28 and their test results showing that they had the infection were released the next day.

Patient No. 294, on the other hand, is a 62-year-old female resident of Barangay Yati.

She was swabbed on August 28 after she was considered a close contact of her husband, the town’s Patient No. 273, and is now undergoing home isolation.

“The Liloan Covid-19 Operations Center is doing the contact tracing of all persons who had direct contact or were exposed to the confirmed cases. Mayor Christina Frasco has ordered that those who have been exposed to all confirmed cases should strictly undergo isolation for 14 days and that all areas or places of residence should be sanitized,” the advisory reads.