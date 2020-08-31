Cebu militants stage National Heroes Day protest, ask gov’t to help ‘modern-day heroes’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Militant groups in Cebu staged on Monday, August 31, 2020, a protest in line with country’s celebration of the National Heroes Day.

In their protests, local activists gave recognition to those working at the frontlines battling the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“These sectors in society are to be hailed as modern-day heroes for their selfless service to the Filipino people especially during the health crisis,” Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) – Central Visayas said in a press release.

Jaime Paglinawan, Bayan-Central Visayas chairperson, called out the government for their failure to attend to the concerns of frontliners, and apparently turn a blind eye on allegations of corruption in the government’s health sector.

“Apan bisan pa man sa unsang serbisyo, gi-abandona gihapon sa atong gobyerno atong mga modernong bayani,” Paglinawan said.

(Despite all the services rendered, our government has abandoned our modern-day heroes.)

“Imbis na hatagan og sakto ug makatarunganong sweldo ang atoang health workers ug suportang pinansyal ang mga mamumuo og vendors, gi-protektahan hinuon ni Duterte ang iyang mga maonungon apan korap na mga kriyado sa Philhealth,” he added.

(Instead of providing just compensation to our health workers and financial support to our employees and vendors, President Rodrigo Duterte chose to protect his allies but corrupt servants in PhilHealth.)

Paglinawan was referring to allegations of corruption orchestrated by several high-ranking officials from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Reports of millions of public funds being diverted have made the headlines recently, and eventually became the subject of an ongoing Senate investigation.

Monday’s protest by Cebu-based militant organizations was held in front of the office of the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA – 7) in Mandaue City.

The groups also said police arrived in the scene and told them to disperse within 10 minutes.

“Protesters, despite having followed health protocols such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks, were asked to disperse in 10 minutes,” portions of the press release stated.

Mandaue City, which borders Cebu City in the north, remained under general community quarantine (GCQ). /dbs

