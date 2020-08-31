Duterte salutes frontliners; urges Filipinos to be ‘everyday heroes’

MANILA, Philippines — On National Heroes Day, President Rodrigo Duterte honored frontliners here and abroad as modern day heroes who are battling the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The President said not only those who fought for the country’s freedom must be acclaimed but also those risking their lives while addressing a “different kind of enemy.”

“Present day challenges posed by the current public health crisis have given rise to modern day heroes: the countless Filipino frontliners here and abroad who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic,” Duterte said in a taped message aired over People’s Television Network on Monday.

Duterte also urged Filipinos to become “everyday heroes” to help the country conquer the ongoing health crisis.

“I hope that the bravery of our Filipino heroes, past and present, will inspire us all to face and overcome even the most unfavorable situations. Together, let us become everyday heroes as we pursue a better future for everyone,” he went on.

National Heroes Day, celebrated to pay homage to those who struggled for the country’s freedom, was initially celebrated on November 30, the birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio.

But the national holiday was later moved to the last Monday of August to mark the Cry of Balintawak.

gsg