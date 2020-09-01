Use of quarantine passes stay in Lapu under MGCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The use of quarantine passes is still a must in Lapu-Lapu City.

Mayor Junard Chan said that the requirement on the bringing of the passes when going out of one’s residence will still be enforced despite the downgrade of the city’s status to a more lenient modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) effective Tuesday, September 1.

The Palace announced on Monday evening, August 31, the downgrade of the status of the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu and the Cebu province component local government units of Talisay, Minglanilla, and Consolacion, which were previously under GCQ, to the more relaxed MGCQ.

While more businesses would already be allowed to open and activities allowed to resume under the new quarantine status, Chan said that some restrictions will remain in place.

“Ipatuman gihapon nato ang mga health protocols, bantayan gihapon nato ang mga publiko nga mga lugar ug ato gihapon ipatuman ang quarantine pass,” Chan said in a late night update on his social media page.

(We will still implement our health protocols, continue to monitor activities in public places, and enforce the requirement for quarantine passes.)

Opening of tourism

“Karon nga mag MGCQ na ta, mabalik na ang mga trabaho sa atong syudad, i-allow na ang public gathering in 50% capacity, mobalik nag abli ang turismo pero dili na pasabot nga angay na ta mokompyansa,” the mayor said.

(Now that we are under MGCQ, work will be allowed to resume, gatherings will be allowed up to 50 percent capacity, and tourism activities will be allowed to resume. However, this does not mean that we can now be complacent.)

Chan said the downgrade of the city’s status to MGCQ will lead to the reopening of its tourism industry.

Lapu-Lapu City which occupies the larger part of Mactan Island boasts itself of being a “historic resort city.”

The city is also the center of the country’s part of the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the world, owing to Datu Lapulapu’s victory in Mactan against the fleet of Ferdinand Magellan.

Prior to the announcement of the downgrading of the city to MGCQ, the city government has already commenced its inspection of tourism establishments to determine the latter’s compliance with health protocols and operation guidelines. / dcb