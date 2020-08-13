Lapu braces for reopening of domestic tourism

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following “improvements” on its COVID-19 situation, Lapu-Lapu City is now gearing towards reopening its tourism industry for domestic clients.

The city’s Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (TCHAC) has started conducting inspections in hotels and resorts for the latter’s compliance on safety and wellness protocols set by the local government unit, the Department of Tourism, and the national Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID).

As of August 12, 2020, the TCHAC, along with other offices in the city government, has already visited nine hotels and resorts in the city for the inspection.

“We look forward to opening up the domestic tourism market to revive the hospitality industry,” TCHAC head Cindi King-Chan was quoted as saying in the Commission’s page.

“This is what we are ensuring before we open our tourism industry….making sure safety measures are in place for the hospitality industry and to continue practicing wearing masks, maintain social distancing and frequent washing/sanitizing of hands,” the TCHAC said.

In a news release from the city’s Public Information Office, King-Chan said some establishments have yet to improve their safety and health protocols based on the inspection.

“Our sanitary inspectors guided and gave them instructions to ensure the safety and health of not just their guests but also their staff,” King-Chan said.

During the inspection, King-Chan said they also gave the management of the hotels and restaurants on the tourism recovery plan of the city .

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan earlier said the city’s COVID-19 situation is already improving based on the number of its recoveries and active cases.

As of August 12, the city has reported that only 503 cases remain active out of its 1,972 total confirmed cases. Its number of recoveries is already at 1,378.

Lapu-Lapu City on Mactan Island takes pride in the tagline of being a “historic resort city.” The city is currently under the general community quarantine (GCQ) status, under which leisure activities are still not allowed. /bmjo