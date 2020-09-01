Number coding for vehicles, quarantine passes requirement to remain in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Quarantine pass, number coding for vehicles, border controls, and minimum health standards will continue to be in place despite Mandaue City’s shift to a more relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) effective today, September 1, 2020.

The city’s quarantine status, along with the rest of the country, is set until September 30 pursuant to Resolution no. 67 of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

In a 9-page executive order issued by Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes on Tuesday afternoon, movement of persons despite that the entire Cebu island is now under MGCQ, is still limited to essential travel, for workers in permitted establishments, and for other permitted activities.

In an earlier statement on his social media page, Cortes reminded the public that despite the downgrade to a less restrictive status, the threat of the coronavirus disease continues to persist hence the need to continue with the observance of the established protocols.

“Dili ni (downgrade to MGCQ) rason alang kita mokompyansa, gani, karong panahona ang pinakakritikal nga panahon sa atong pakigsangka sa COVID-19. Gamay nato nga sipyat karon pwede gyud nga mosaka og balik ang atong mga kaso ug pwede nga mabalik ta sa mas strikto nga status,” the mayor said.

(The downgrade to MGCQ is not a reason for us to be complacent. In fact, this is the most critical period in our fight against COVID-19. Even with minor lapses, it is possible that our cases will shoot up again and we may revert to a stricter classification.)

Since movement of persons is still limited, everyone who goes outside of their residences are still required to carry with them their quarantine passes. Those who are working in permitted establishments may present their Company Identification (ID) card in lieu of the passes.

According to the EO, checkpoints and border controls will still be maintained to ensure that only permitted persons will be traveling to and from or passing through the city.

Modified or “spot” checkpoints may also be set up by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) along with the local police.

The number coding scheme for vehicles will also be maintained and enforced on motorists plying the city roads except for essential workers, those working in permitted establishments, and those that have been granted authority by the city governments of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

Under the number coding rule in the city, vehicles license plates ending in odd numbers will be allowed on the roads on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; while those ending in even numbers are allowed to be on the streets on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The tri-city, last April, entered into a reciprocity agreement that honors the documents issued by any one of them that allows the entry and exit of a person to and from their localities.

Reopening of businesses

With the city’s downgrade to a less restrictive quarantine status, additional business establishments are also allowed to resume operations.

Pursuant to the city’s adoption of the IATF Resolution providing for the Omnibus guidelines for the Implementation of Community Quarantine, here are the businesses that are allowed to operate under the MGCQ status:

Barbershops and salons at 75 percent operating capacity;

Other personal care services at 50 percent capacity;

Dine-in restaurants, fast food, and food retail businesses art 75 percent of seating capacity;

Gyms/fitness studios and sports facilities at 50 percent capacity;

Testing, tutorial, and review centers at 50 percent capacity;

Internet Cafes at 50 percent capacity and only for work/education-related purposes;

pet grooming services at 50 percent operating capacity;

language, driving, dancing/acting/voice schools, libraries, archives, museums and cultural centers, tourist destinations, travel agencies, full body massage, piercing and tattoo, live/physical events subject to guidelines of the Department of Tourism and limited to 50 percent operating capacity; and

Hotels and other accommodation establishments issued with the Certificate of Authority to Operate.

Cockpits, beerhouses, kids amusement services such as playrooms and rides, entertainment industries such as cinemas and theatres, concerts, and concert halls are still prohibited.

Serving and drinking of alcoholic beverages are also prohibited in public places. /bmjo