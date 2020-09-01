PH COVID-19 tally soars past 224,000 with 3,483 new cases

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is now at 224,264 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,483 additional cases on Tuesday.

According to DOH, the majority of the newly reported cases originated from the National Capital Region at 1,824, followed by Laguna (223), Cavite (184), Rizal (161), and Batangas (126).

Total active cases are at 62,655. At least 91.3 percent of the patients with active cases have experienced mild symptoms, while 6.3 percent are asymptomatic, 1.0 percent are in severe condition and 1.4 percent are critical.

There were 39 fatalities added to the death toll which is now at 3,597 and 464 new recoveries for a total of 158,012.

DOH data also showed that 26 of the cases added to the database on Tuesday came from the months of March (7), April (8), May (3), and June (8). Five of the dead patients added to the records came from May (2), June (1), and July (2).

The data was based on the results of tests over 2.459 million tests as of Tuesday, from 85 licensed RT-PCR laboratories and 28 GeneXpert labs.