Talisay City opens border for Cebu City, loosens up other protocols under MGCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City residents working in Cebu City will no longer have to worry about going home as Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said that entry to Talisay City will be now be opened all-day round.

It can be noted that the Bulacao border in the city was only passable for homebound residents from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. when the two cities were still under the General Community Quarantine.

Now, under the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), Talisay City expects more of its residents to go back to work in Cebu City and therefore, mayor Gullas decided to open up the borders for entry of its residents and other workers.

“Just talked with Cebu City and PNP RD (Regional Director) Ferro. As far as entering Cebu city is concerned, status quo sila for at least one more week. As far as entering Talisay City is concerned it is now opened. Dili na for a limited time like sauna, but it will already be open so that APORs AND WORKERS can easily come back home to the province and the South,” said the mayor on his Facebook Page.

(Just talked with Cebu City and the Philippine National Police RD Albert Ignatius Ferro. As far as entering Cebu City, they are at status quo for at least a week. As far as entering Talisay City is concerned, it is now opened. It is no longer a limited time like before, but it will already be open so that APORs and workers can easily come back home to the province and the South.)

Aside from the opening of the borders, the mayor said more barangays can now go out per day to go to the market.

The new market schedule would allow 11 barangays to go out on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while the other 11 barangays can go out on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Sundays will remain on a stay-at-home day for another week as the city will review its necessity under the MGCQ.

Despite these changes, Gullas said the quarantine passes will remain for the residents so that movement will still be limited.

“Because even if we are now on MGCQ, we cannot deny that Covid-19 is still in our midst. We still have no means to detect the virus and there is still no vaccine yet to counter its effects. Regardless of classification let us remain vigilant in this fight. Whether ECQ, MECQ, GCQ or MCQ.,” said the mayor.

The mayor urged his constituents not to let their guards down amid the MGCQ and still act accordingly because the cases may rise again. /bmjo