Five more added to Tagbilaran’s COVID list on Aug. 31

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Four residents who recently returned to Tagbilaran City in Bohol province were among the five new cases of the coronavirus disease that were added to the city’s list on Monday, August 31, 2020.

The addition increased to eight the total number of active cases in the city that also logged 35 recoveries. However, Tagbilaran City has remained free of any COVID-related fatality.

In an advisory, Tagbilaran Mayor John Geesnell Yap said that a lockdown has been ordered on the residences of the five new cases while contact tracing was ongoing.

Yap said that two of the five new cases are Local Stranded Individuals (LSIs) while one was an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW). The fourth one is a personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Tagbilaran City while the fifth one is a resident of Barangay Pool.

All of the city’s cases are asymptomatic and are now undergoing quarantine.

The OFW and one of the LSIs came from Cebu and arrived in Tagbilaran City on August 19 and 20 respectively while the other LSI came from Cagayan de Oro and arrived in the city on August 19. /bmjo