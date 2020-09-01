Man orders food via drive-thru naked, gets arrested

A 61-year-old man was arrested after ordering food through a fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru while wearing nothing in Oklahoma in the United States.

Christopher Sale argued that he attempted to get food in such a daring manner because he was hungry and his clothes were in the washing machine, as per Fox affiliate KOKH-TV earlier today, Sept. 1.

He was also quoted as telling police that he “didn’t know it was against the law to drive naked.”

Sale, who got food last Saturday night, Aug. 29, at a Taco Bell drive-thru in Oklahoma City, reportedly took his time in ordering his food, asking one item after another while staff felt uncomfortable.

After paying for his order, Sale then asked for an additional taco. After receiving the order, he asked for more sauce. After the staff gave him his request, he then asked for napkins before finally leaving the drive-thru.

Sale was still not content, however, as he returned to the drive-thru once more to ask for more sauce, according to the report.

He was eventually reported to the Oklahoma Police Department and was detained.