BOC Port of Cebu once again exceeds target collection for August 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Cebu once again exceeded its target collection for August 2020, reaching total revenue of P2,744,908,530.01.

The Port of Cebu breached its August target of P2,238,890,000.00 with a surplus of P506 million, or 22.60 percent more taxes collected compared to the target.

“We attribute this another accomplishment to the men and women of the Port who remain dedicated despite the challenges brought by the pandemic. Intensified control measures against undervaluation, misdeclaration, and other forms of technical smuggling played a big role in the positive outcome of the Port’s collection performance,” said Acting District Collector Atty. Charlito Martin R. Mendoza.

From January to August 2020, the port accumulated a total revenue collection of P19.647 billion with a surplus of P1.935 billion or 9.84 percent.

The last time BOC exceeded its monthly target collection was in June 2020, when it reported having earned a total of P2.5 billion in the said month, which is 21.83 percent or P455.7 million more than its P2.08 billion collection target.

The BOC Port of Cebu said it will remain steadfast in its commitment to hit the collection targets for the remaining months of Collection Year 2020 through intensified collections. /bmjo