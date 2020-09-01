Cop who survived Marigondon ambush may be involved in illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here are looking into illegal drugs as the motive in the ambush attempt on Police Senior Master Sergeant Artemio Tumakay III in Barangay Marigondon on Monday afternoon, August 31, 2020.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told reporters on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, that they received reports that Tumakay was among the list of policemen involved in illegal drugs. This is now being verified by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), who has jurisdiction on the area where Tumakay was shot at by unknown assailants.

“I have received some report as well that this police officer was transferred to Cordillera Police Office because of some issues about drugs. I think he is listed among the watchlist for police involved in illegal drugs. So that might be an angle that we would like to follow up as our investigation is undergoing,” said Ferro.

Ferro said that Tumakay is currently assigned in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and they are still in the process of finding out why he is currently here in Cebu. He said that following the bombing in Jolo, Sulu, and security measures in relation to COVID-19, no police officer was granted leave from the headquarters.

Although the illegal drug angle is being pursued, Ferro said that they will also look into possible threats Tumakay might have received from anyone he is in conflict with.

Two civilians who were in the area of the shooting were also injured by stray bullets when the attacked happened. /bmjo