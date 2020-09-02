Mandaue logs 10 new cases, 11 recoveries on first day of MGCQ

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City logged 10 new cases of the coronavirus disease on its first day under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) on Tuesday, September 1.

But the city also logged 11 new recoveries on the same day, the reason why its COVID-19 count was still reduced by one, according to the data released by the City Public Information Office (PIO).

The city’s new cases are aged between 18 to 65-years-old. Two of them come from Barangays Canduman and Subangdaku while one each comes from Barangays Looc, Centro, Umapad, Cabancalan, Tabok, and Cubacub.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” PIO said.

As of Tuesday, Mandaue City’s total cases of the infection already reached 2, 111 of which 224 remain active. The city also logged 1, 795 recoveries, and 92 COVID-related deaths.

“Statistics on death is not reported on a daily basis. It is a consolidation of Covid related deaths. This is because Covid deaths are officially encoded only upon confirmation, or verification, through the availability of death certificates,” PIO said.

On the other hand, Barangay Tipolo logged the most number of recoveries at 5 followed by Bakilid with two. Barangays Basak, Centro, Ibabao, and Maguikay had done each.