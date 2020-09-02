Talisay logs 2 new cases, 9 recoveries on first day under MGCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City logged more recoveries than new cases of the coronavirus disease on the first day of September and the city’s first day under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Despite the addition of two new infections, the city’s active cases remained low at 33 because of the nine recoveries that were also logged on the same day. Talisay’s total recoveries is now at 734.

According to the City of Talisay Public Information Office, the two new cases exhibited influenza-like symptoms.

They are PT 806, a 56-year-old female resident of Barangay San Isidro, and PT 807, a 47-year-old female resident of Barangay Maghaway. Both were swabbed on August 30.

PIO said in an advisory that both patients are now isolated while they complete the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

As of Tuesday, the city’s confirmed cases total to 861 with 33 of these considered as active infections.

Barangays Lawaan 2 and San Isidro still top the list of active cases with six each followed by Pooc with 5. / dcb