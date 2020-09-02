2,218 new COVID-19 cases push PH total tally to 226,440

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines now has 226,440 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases after an additional 2,218 infections were recorded by the Department of Health (DOH).

In its latest data released Wednesday, the DOH said that 64,207 of the total count were considered “active” cases and that most of the new cases logged were from Metro Manila (1,163), trailed by Laguna (112), Cebu (107), Iloilo (82), and Negros Occidental (81).

The DOH also said that 609 more patients managed to recover from the serious respiratory illness while an additional 27 virus-stricken persons died. As of September 2, the country has a total of 158,610 recoveries and 3,623 deaths.

The health department further noted on Wednesday that 42 duplicates were removed from the total case count as 10 of which were actually recovered cases while one case was a fatality.

The DOH added that there was also one patient that was first reported as a recovery case but was later verified to be a death case.

