Task Force Kasaligan an effective tool in the Cebu CIty’s fight against COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The newly formed task force aimed at helping the police implement health protocols will be a huge help in the city’s fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

A total of 179 recruits make up Task Force KASALIGAN (Kaluwasan sa mga Amigo Cops ug Sugbuanon Ang Gusto sa Atong Liderato nga Ipatuman Gumikan sa hulga sa COVID-19 Alang Natong Tanan), an augmentation force of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) that will assist cops in implementing quarantine protocols in the city.

The recruits gathered on Friday morning at the Bayfront Hotel for their orientation and the start of their training.

According to Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), the task force will be an effective tool in the fight against COVID-19 in the city since the recruits can make the public better understand the rules and regulations in this time of pandemic.

Since the recruited members of the TF Kasaligan are all natives of Cebu City and could speak Cebuano language well, communication will not be a problem when it comes to reminding the community of the health guidelines in the city that is now under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

“They are all Cebuanos speaking. They could be more effective in telling our communities that they should stay at home if they have no business at all or maintain the minimum health standards,” said Ferro.

Ferro said that aside from the need to fill-in the positions of the recalled augmented police personnel from other regions, the spirit of volunteerism and patriotism from the youth is also important to be tapped at this time.

“It is very important that our fellow Sugboanons will recognize that the fight against COVID is not only the fight of the police, the military, the local government or the health workers. The fight against COVID is a fight of all single Filipino – of every Sugboanon,” said Ferro. /bmjo