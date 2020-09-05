10 more Talisay residents get infection from family members

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A one-year-old boy and three other members of his family were among the 10 new cases of the infection that were reported in Talisay City on Friday, September 4.

The family members from Barangay Lawaan that consists of PT 814, a 38-year-old female; PT 815, the one-year-old boy; PT 816, a four-year-old girl; and 817, a 69-year-old female, are all close contacts of a previous case, PT 790. They were swabbed on August 31, the result of which showed that they have the infection.

An advisory released by the City of Talisay Public Information Office (PIO) said that all of the city’s 10 new cases got their infection from other COVID-positive individuals in their own households.

The addition of the 10 new cases further increased to 46 the number of active cases in the city while its recovery and death counts remained at 742 and 87 respectively.