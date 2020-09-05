Chan: Lapu is now ‘recovering’ from COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City now post 10 cases or less of the coronavirus disease in a day, an indication that the city is now recovering from the pandemic.

Mayor Junard Chan said that from posting 50 cases or more daily in the past months, the city’s log of daily infections was already reduced between three to 10 in the last eight days, from August 27 to September 3.

Data from the Lapu-Lapu City Health Department show that 1, 896 of the 2, 182 confirmed cases have already recovered from their infection.

The city’s COVID-related deaths also remained at 106 with the latest fatality reported on September 1.

“Gikan sa di moubos sa 50 ka kaso kada adlaw sa buwan sa Hulyo, mimenos na kita sa ubos sa 10 na lang kada-adlaw,” Chan said.

(From having 50 cases in a day in the month of July, we now have less than 10 cases in a day.)

Chan said that the ARC Hospital in Barangay Agus already discharged all of its COVID-19 patients while the government-run Carajay Hospital only have two remaining cases left.

“Gikan usab sa lapas sa 100 ka pasyente nga anaa sa atong isolation facility, nimenos na usab sa 28 na lang ka asymptomatic COVID patients ang kasamtangang anaa sa atong isolation facilities,” Chan said.

(From accommodating more than 100 patients at the city’s isolation facility, we now have 28 remaining patients who are asymptomatic.)