LOOK: Dolphins, dugong show up, frolic in Sarangani waters
MANILA, Philippines — Pods of dolphins in Sarangani Bay and other coastal areas of the province welcomed environmental authorities and advocates during their monthly marine mammal monitoring last week.
About 150 to 200 Spinner dolphins were seen near the coast of Malapatan, Sarangani while 18 Risso’s dolphins were sighted off the coast of General Santos City and Alabel town.
Meanwhile, regional environment officials have also caught sight of a Dugong off the coast of Glan town.
The aquatic mammals reappeared as tourism activities in the region remain prohibited and limited amid the coronavirus pandemic.
gsg
Read more: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1331885/look-dolphins-dugong-show-up-frolic-in-sarangani-waters#ixzz6XFLSfp2v
Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.