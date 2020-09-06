LOOK: Dolphins, dugong show up, frolic in Sarangani waters

MANILA, Philippines — Pods of dolphins in Sarangani Bay and other coastal areas of the province welcomed environmental authorities and advocates during their monthly marine mammal monitoring last week.

About 150 to 200 Spinner dolphins were seen near the coast of Malapatan, Sarangani while 18 Risso’s dolphins were sighted off the coast of General Santos City and Alabel town.

Meanwhile, regional environment officials have also caught sight of a Dugong off the coast of Glan town.

The aquatic mammals reappeared as tourism activities in the region remain prohibited and limited amid the coronavirus pandemic.

