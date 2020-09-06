outbrain

LOOK: Dolphins, dugong show up, frolic in Sarangani waters

By: Carlo Jacob Molina - Social Media Content Lead / @CarloMolinaINQ - Inquirer.net | September 06,2020 - 03:57 PM

MANILA, Philippines — Pods of dolphins in Sarangani Bay and other coastal areas of the province welcomed  environmental authorities and advocates during their monthly marine mammal monitoring last week.

About 150 to 200 Spinner dolphins were seen near the coast of Malapatan, Sarangani  while 18 Risso’s dolphins were sighted off the coast of General Santos City and Alabel town.

Meanwhile, regional environment officials have also caught sight of a Dugong off the coast of Glan town.

The aquatic mammals reappeared as tourism activities in the region remain prohibited and limited amid the coronavirus pandemic.

