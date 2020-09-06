Netizen gives back by doing ‘treasure hunt’ game in a mall for random frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A netizen shares his blessings with random people in a mall with his treasure hunt-inspired game.

Vicente Alcarez, 25, a private school teacher from Cebu, did not spend his money on things in the mall but rather, he shared P500 bills with strangers.

Alcarez filmed this project last August 10, the original plan was to let people around the mall figure out where he hid the bills, which he uploaded on September 1, 2020.

But he thought it might take forever for the people to find it, and so he opted to listen to some of the suggestions online about giving it instead to those working during this pandemic.

And so he did by uploading another video just yesterday, September 5.

“During the quarantine, people have been hooked to watching different vlogs, and so I thought of maybe giving it a try to give positive vibes and extend help to the community and the frontliners. I thought of this game, hiding a 500 peso bill in the mall,” he said.

He called four players to participate in the game, one is a food delivery rider, two mall janitors, and one sales lady from his favorite boutique in the mall.

Alcarez instructed them about the game and gave them hints to locate the hidden P500 bill.

“I received a lot of good feedbacks that made me realize that it’s always far better to give than to receive. Upon seeing their smiles and reading people’s comments as well, many people were so happy about it that it gave me more motivation to make more videos like this,” he added.

What a good way to give back and have a little fun, right? But worry not as Alcarez was following all the safety protocols in the mall like social distancing and full protective gear like the mask and the face shield.

Watch:

Netizen gives back through 'treasure hunt' theme game WATCH: Netizen Vicente Alcarez thought of giving back by sharing blessings received.But he decided to share P500 bills to some workers and food delivery personnel working in a mall in Cebu City in a fun way.Alcarez hid bills in certain areas of the mall and asked participating employees to look for it.Watch the video to see the heartwarming reaction of the players. | Video courtesy of Vicente Alcarez via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Happy Sunday, indeed!/dbs