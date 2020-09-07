Labella back at work after gallbladder operation

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is now “fully recovered” from his gallbladder operation.

In a Monday morning post, Labella announced that is now back at the City Hall and has started to resume his official functions.

One of the very first concerns that he looked into was the city’s coronavirus disease situation.

“Let me start my first day back at work fully recovered from a medical procedure with good news from our fight against COVID-19. The transmission has slowed down in Cebu City and more people have recovered from the illness,” the mayor said.

Labella said that as of September 5, 2020, the city’s recovery rate stood at 89.59 percent.

“This has only been made possible with everyone’s cooperation. Thank you for your continued support to your City Government,” he said.

However, Labella said that the city’s fight against the coronavirus disease is not yet over, thus the need to continue to observe health protocols.

“As we continue to work hard to maintain our gains in the fight against an invisible enemy, we also now take small steps towards reviving business and the economy. But even as we rebuild and reopen, let us always keep in mind important health and safety protocols: wear masks and face shields, wash hands often, observe physical distancing, and stay home,” he said.

Labella went on official leave starting on Friday, September 4, to undergo gallbladder operation.

He said at past 8 a.m. this Monday, September 7, that is now well and fit to work.