In Photos: Exploring Olango Island

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The administration of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, through the City Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission, is exploring the possibility of enhancing tourism activities on the island under its “Balik Turismo” and “Explore Olango” programs.

Olango Island, located 5 kilometers east of Mactan Island, is considered a major tourist destination in Cebu.

“We can’t deny the fact that Olango’s coastal ecosystem enchants us to explore its flatlands, offshore coral reefs and mangroves. The mangroves in Olango are among the most extensive in the entire Cebu province and you can even experience planting in any of the island’s Eco-Tourism Park,” said an advisory posted by the city tourism office.

But tourism activities on the island was disrupted due to the threats of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: Lapu braces for reopening of domestic tourism

With “improvement” in Lapu-Lapu City’s COVID-19 situation, the city government is now preparing for the reopening of its tourism industry.

READ: Dolphin watching in Lapu soon, too?

Check out some teaser photos of Olango Island below courtesy of Sunshine Lim, Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Commissioner: