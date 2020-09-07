Colonel Ligan: Slight revamp among CCPO officers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There was a slight revamp of some officers of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) last week.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO chief, announced this Monday morning, September 7, 2020, that there were six officers who were relieved from posts as they were assigned to go back to schooling and finish a course for future rank promotion.

The schooling, according to Ligan, is an annual mandate from the regional office.

Among the offices that would be affected were the investigation department of CCPO, Police Community Relations (PCR) of CCPO and the Waterfront Police station, the others, according to Ligan, were deputy station commanders.

Read: Police probe vendor’s death near Cebu City’s seawall

Effective last Saturday, September 6, Police Captain Miles Damuslog of the then Waterfront Police Station commander was replaced by Police Captain Edgar Labe, who used to be in the operations department in CCPO headquarters in Camp Sotero Cabahug.

Ligan assured that the slight changes will not affect their operations of CCPO especially with the current situation where more tasks are being done by the personnel amid the this COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the moment mawad-an ta og officers and naay mga officers usa nga mag gunit tag-duha ka position until such time nga madugangan mi,” said Ligan.

A request to fill in the positions vacated were also forwarded to the regional office for an immediate replacement of personnel.