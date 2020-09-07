IATF: Student-athletes can resume training
MANILA, Philippines — Student-athletes may resume training in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ, Malacañang announced Monday, September 7, 2020.
As approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said this will be subject to guidelines to be issued by the Commission on Higher Education.
“Inaprubahan din po ng IATF na sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng general community quarantine at modified general community quarantine ay pinapayagan na po ang training ng mga student athletes ng collegiate athletic associations subject sa guidelines na ilalabas ng Commission on Higher Education,” Roque said in an online briefing.
(The IATF approved the resumption of training of student-athletes, subject to the guidelines of the Commission on Higher Education, in areas under GCQ and MGCQ.
Earlier, professional sports already got a green light from the IATF to resume their training in areas under GCQ and MGCQ.
