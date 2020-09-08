LTO-7 to adopt single-window transaction

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) will soon have an office that will be adopting single-window transaction to eliminate long waiting time and ensure safety for both personnel and clients against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Caindec said renovation of the new office with this new set up is ongoing inside a mall here.

The single-window transaction set up means that all transactions for driver’s license application or renewal and vehicle registration renewal will now be done in just one window. Currently, clients have to transfer from one window to another for different transactions.

“One of the features of that office being built today is that this is the first time that we are looking at the flow and dynamics of the agency’s process. This is to eliminate the long waiting time and long transaction hours of LTO,” Caindec said.

The single-window system is made possible through LTO’s new Land Transportation Management System, which is part of the agency’s national IT modernization program.

The renovation of the satellite office at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu for the new set-up cost P8 million, which was made through donation.

“Not a single cent of government money was spent to retrofit that said office,” Caindec said. “Same as to the other LTO offices inside the mall, this is a public-private partnership.”

According to the regional director, the new office will be the largest in the region. The LTO-7 office along Natalio Bacalso Avenue here will soon be transferred at the Robinsons Galleria. The Malasakit Lounge in N. Bacalso will stay for special sectors.

Read: LTO-7 Malasakit Lounge, 2 more district offices to cater to new driver’s license application

Caindec believes that when the public is given more offices as options for them to do government transactions, it will eliminate complaints and will give the public a hassle-free transaction.

The director has not given any time frame on when the new office will be operational. /bmjo