Central Delivery launches to bring five homegrown restaurants to home

Many innovative ways have emerged to adapt to new routines and adhere to social distancing measures during the months-long quarantine. Food delivery services, for one, have become one of the most in-demand services. Earlier this month, Central Delivery by Landers brings back five of Cebu’s best and well-loved homegrown restaurants by launching their new service and commitment to safely deliver these cravings straight to one’s doorstep.

Pinoy food favorites from Kuya J

Kuya J’s Filipino specialties are ideal for a salu-salo at home with loved ones for any occasion. Feast on all-time favorites from their signature Kuya J Crispy Pata, Kare-Kare, Beef Caldereta, Pinakbet, to Ube Halo-Halo for dessert.

Kuya J SM Seaside branch is also open to serve for dine-in and takeout orders from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily. Kuya J is located at the Upper Ground Floor, Mountain Wing.

Timeless Chinese dishes from Majestic

Rich in flavor and history, Cebu’s well-loved Chinese Restaurant never fails to bring a sense of nostalgia with every taste. Its bestselling Patatim Seat, Majestic Fried Chicken, Braised Beef and Wanton Mami, and Lechon Macau are must-tries among its selection of Chinese classic food offerings.

Majestic Restaurant SM Seaside City Cebu branch is now open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily. Majestic is located at the Second Floor, Seaview Wing.

Seafood delights from Isla Sugbu Seafood City

Indulge in the islands’ freshest catch from award-winning restaurant Isla Sugbu Seafood City’s lineup of seafood dishes. Mixed Seafood in Kare-Kare Sauce is an easy favorite, along with Calamari, Black Ink Squid Adobo, and Steamed Pompano with Chili Tausi.

Pizza, Burgers and Comfort Food from Landers Central

Enjoy a gastronomic trip to the “concrete jungle” right from home with Landers Central’s all-American comfort food offerings. Delight in its N.Y. Cheese Deluxe Pizza, Creamy Truffle Pasta and U.S. Angus Beef Burger, best topped with French Fries.

Sweet Treats and Pantry Staples from Dough & Co.

Treat yourself to a decadent snack from Dough & Co. and indulge in an assortment of desserts and pastries made only from the finest ingredients. Get your sweet fix with its Choco Chip Muffins, Marble Creme Cake, Raspberry White Choco Cookie, Cinnamon Roll, and Cacao Croissant.

To order, visit www.centraldelivery.ph, enter the delivery address and select a restaurant of choice. Deliveries are available daily within the cities of Cebu and some areas of Mandaue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/CentralDeliveryPH/.