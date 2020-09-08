Pending Cebu ordinance seeks penalty for improper face mask disposal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An ordinance seeking to impose penalty on persons violating the mandatory wearing of face masks and the improper disposal of the protective equipment is now pending before the Cebu Provincial Board.

The proposed ordinance is currently pending for review at the Committee on Laws and Ordinances of the Provincial Board.

The proposed ordinance filed by Committee on Health chair Kerrie Keanne Shimura also details proper ways of disposing a used face mask.

This includes cutting the mask into two to make sure it will no longer be reused by others and having separate garbage bins or receptacles specifically for the used face masks.

While imposing the mandatory wearing of face masks, the ordinance prohibits those who reuse another person’s face mask and those who litter their used face masks.

If approved, violators of the ordinance may face a fine of P2,000 and three months of jail time for the first offense; P3,000 and six months of prison term for the second offense: and P5,000 and six months of imprisonment for the third offense.

Earlier, environmental groups had called on local government units to pass measures to enforce the proper disposal of face masks and other protective equipment, citing implications not only on public health but also to environmental protection and conservation. /bmjo

