More complainants against alleged sexual offender come out

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seven more individuals, aged 15 to 18 years old, went to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, to lodge complaints against Jose Nuñez Baylosis Jr., the man arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting minors inside his vehicle.

Baylosis, a 41-year-old freelance contractor, is facing anti-trafficking charges after he was caught in a mountain area in Barangay Quiot on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Read: 41-year-old contractor arrested for exploiting minors

In an interview, a parent of one of the alleged victims said they decided to go to the CCPO to file their complaints after learning of Baylosis’ arrest last Sunday.

According to one of the victims’ father, his daughter told him that she met Baylosis online. The suspect allegedly lured his daughter to meet up face to face and when they did, this is where he was able to take a video that he used to blackmail the victim.

“First time daw pag kita nila tapos dunay nahitabo nila. Nag tawag siya og lalaki nga isa dayun gipa inom siya nahubog siya maong wala na siya kahibalo na. Hangtud nga nahitabo na unya gi videohan siya. Tapos pag uli niya na niya gi ingnan daw siya nga ‘Kung sa higayon nga mo chat ko nimo, dili ka mo tunga, gi videohan tamo ipost nako sa Facebook para maulawan ka.’ So ang akong anak dili kabalibad,” said the father of one of the alleged victims.

(In their first meeting, something already happened between the two of them. He called another man and then they had a drinking session where she got drunk that’s why she didn’t know what happened after. This is when he took a video of her. When she went home, she was told that if she didn’t reply to his chat, he would post on Facebook the video he took of the two so she would be put to shame. That’s why my daughter couldn’t say no to him from that time.)

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=241475233839257&extid=iwtJcyLBmNlKLwtI

What the man’s daughter experienced was said to be the same with the six other minors who came out to file a complaint. Of the seven complainants, four were boys and three were girls.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of CCPO, already directed that the complainants be subjected to counseling through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWS).

Ligan said that they will be filing more charges once they have substantial evidence of the claims of the other complainants.

Baylosis is currently detained at the CCPO facility. /bmjo