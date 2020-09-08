More recoveries in Talisay City in latest COVID-19 update

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded only one new case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 10 recoveries on September 8, 2020.

The Talisay City Public Information posted on Tuesday afternoon that more recoveries have been recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 764.

With this development, the number of active cases dropped to 33 after rising to 51 two days ago.

The new case is that of a 52-year-old from Barangay Lawaan 1 who was swabbed last September 7, 2020 for influenza-like symptoms.

Most of the active cases are now concentrated in Barangay Isidro, with 8 cases, followed by Barangay Lawaan I with 5 cases.

Only 12 out of 22 barangays (villages) have active cases.

No new deaths were reported in the latest report, maintaining the death toll at 87. /bmjo