41-year-old contractor arrested for exploiting minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 41-year-old freelance contractor is now facing anti-trafficking charges after he was caught sexually exploiting minors in his vehicle in a mountain area in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City, at 12:10 a.m., this Sunday, September 6, 2020.

The suspect identified as Jose Nuñez Baylosis, a resident of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City, was arrested by the personnel of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and rescued three minors – one boy and two girls – who was with him during the operation.

According to Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of CCPO, they had received reports that Baylosis had allegedly been taking minors with him around the city and eventually asking them to perform sexual acts while he would take a video of them.

Ligan said that they moved to arrest Baylosis at the area where he would usually take the minors in Barangay Quiot.

According to the investigation, Baylosis would first meet the minors through some mutual friends and then he would gain their trust by inviting them to some restaurant dine-ins and drinking sessions. After gaining the trust of the minors, this would be when Baylosis starts to request for sexual acts.

“Dugay na ni niya ginabuhat diay… naa na mga nang reklamo nga mga bata from Talisay, and naa pud gani daw ni siya gi threaten nga minor,” said Ligan.

(He had done this for quite a while. There are even complaints from children from Talisay and there was even an incident where he threatened a minor.)

Recovered from the suspect during the arrest were three cellphones which were all submitted to the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU) for examination of lewd videos and photos.

Ligan said they were still determining if Baylosis made a profit out of the alleged video taping of the sexual acts.

The three minors, whose ages are 15 and 16, were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to undergo counseling, while Baylosis is currently detained at the CCPO detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs