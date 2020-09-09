LSIs bound for Bacolod, Roxas told to reschedule travel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) in Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas are advised to postpone their travels if they are bound for Bacolod City and Roxas City, Capiz.

The Regional Interagency Task Force in Central Visayas (RIATF-7) said that the two local government units have closed their borders to returning LSI to prevent the spread of the infection in their respective areas.

Bacolod City is closing its borders to LSIs until September 30 while travels to Roxas City will be prohibited until September 22.

The decision to close their borders was decided upon based on the request of the Regional Interagency Task Force in Western Visayas (RIATF-6) due to the rising cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) there.

This was also in line with the National IATF’s Resolution No. 69 that was signed on Monday, September 7, and that allows LGUs to adopt measures that will prevent the rise of cases within their respective jurisdictions.

Following the issuance of Resolution No. 69, RIAT-7 urged LSIs in the region to reschedule their trips because they will not be allowed to enter their destinations in Bacolod City and Roxas City, anyway.

By delaying their travel plans, LSIs here will also help decongest the ports of Cebu and avoid the risk of infection.

As for the others, RIAT-7 is asking them to contact the LGUs in their places of destination before they should proceed with their planned travels to make sure that they will be welcomed during their arrival. At the same time, this will give them enough time to prepare additional documentary requirements, if there are any.

RIAT-7 is asking LSIs who have been wanting to go back home to their province to further stretch their patience. The agency said that the delay in their travel schedules is also a means to ensure their safety from the virus. / dcb