Cebu South Bus Terminal reopens after five months of closure

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) located along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City has reopened today, September 9, after five months of transferring its operations at the Talisay City side of the Cebu South Coastal Road.

CSBT Manager Carmen Quijano said drivers of buses using the terminal are urged to pick up passengers only inside terminal premises to ensure that health protocols are followed.

Since its reopening at dawn this Wednesday, around 20 bus trips had arrived at the terminal yet.

READ: CSBT to resume regular operations soon

The terminal was turned into a ‘bagsakan’ center for raw products and produce from other parts in Cebu province when Cebu City was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). / dcb