ICS and Dell Technologies Enable Workforces to Go Digital Easily

With most businesses at a standstill and the country under community quarantine, perhaps the most overwhelming challenge businesses face right now is transitioning their workforce from office to online and remote work. Despite having an idea of what technologies are available in the market, many companies are still not equipped with what they need for an efficient work-from-home setup.

This is where Integrated Computer Systems, Inc. (ICS) comes in.

Known for providing high-standard IT solutions and quality services to its customers, ICS ensures that companies can take advantage of the most trusted and up-to-date technology, enabling customers to maximize performance without compromising security, no matter where they are.

ICS and Dell Technologies Partnership

To help manage the pandemic’s profound impact on everyone’s personal and professional lives, ICS together with Dell Technologies, offers end-to-end solutions that enable a seamless implementation and integration to the new normal.

Dell Technologies’ trusted devices and infrastructure are especially designed for mid-market budgets and needs. Its trusted devices like the Latitude Notebook and the Optiplex Desktop enhance productivity among users with state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence.

PowerEdge Servers, Unity Mid-range storage, and VxRail Hyperconverged Infrastructure are built to provide unmatched support for your data center. The Integrated Data Protection Appliance is engineered to deliver trusted data protection and security for company assets.

“The ICS and Dell Technologies partnership is one that delivers; we adapt to the changes and find ways to ensure the continuity of our operations despite the quarantine restrictions,” said Ms. Mary Anne Felix, ICS Assistant Vice President for Product Marketing, of the two brands’ business relationship.

“We also understand that organizations of different sizes have varying needs and budgets, so not only is it important to invest in trusted IT solutions, it’s just as important to find what will suit their requirements best,” she added.

ICS and Dell Technologies’ understanding of their customers’ needs during these uncertain times lets them provide peace of mind to their clients.

ICS Core Values

ICS acts as a bridge between its customers and partners, providing the best IT solutions and services to businesses in various industries, standing by its core values of: integrity, commitment, and service.

Since its establishment in the ‘70s, ICS has expanded its line of products and services, including data center, virtualization and security, among others. The company is also preparing to venture into cloud this year. Having a wide portfolio enables ICS to cater to various industries and business-specific requirements.

ICS enables a holistic digital and IT transformation of its customers, improving their business processes through its solutions.

“Our solutions merge the best of Dell Technologies and ICS expertise, enabling our customers’ IT modernization and future-proofing our clients’ organizations,” Ms. Felix said.

The IT industry is crucial to business recovery, during and after the pandemic. In the face of the new normal, ICS works hard to ensure their clients’ recovery and growth, while keeping up with changes and transitioning its workforce and initiatives into digital.

“As a solutions provider, together with Dell Technologies, we will make sure that we can serve our customers the best that we can,” she added.

Get in touch with the ICS-Dell Technologies team via email at [email protected], or visit ics.com.ph for more information.