Labella: Don Sergio an epitome of humility in high office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said that Don Sergio Osmeña Sr. is an epitome of humility as a public servant who should be emulated by political leaders today.

In his message for the 142nd Osmeña Day on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Labella shared an anecdote of the late President, who served the Philippine Commonwealth from 1944 to 1946.

Labella narrated how Don Sergio refused to campaign for the 1946 elections because he was too busy handling the rehabilitation of the nation after the Second World War.

While Manuel Roxas, his political opponent, traveled the country to campaign, Don Sergio remained at Malacañan Palace to work and focus on the country’s rehabilitation.

This led to his eventual defeat in the Presidential elections of 1946, but his sacrifice paved the way for the country’s recovery.

“He was already President, but he managed to show the example of humility in public service. It was Don Sergio, himself, who exemplified the adage that the public office is a public trust,” said the mayor.

For the 142nd birth anniversary of Don Sergio Osmeña Sr., Labella urged the public officials in the Cebu City government to emulate the legacy of the late President.

“It is my fervent hope that public officials, especially those in the city government of Cebu, let us make example of Don Sergio, his humility, as the guiding light and spirit for our public service,” he added.

The Cebu City government hosted a virtual commemoration for Don Sergio this year, a first since huge public gatherings are not allowed under the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

The virtual commemoration was attended by the mayor, Vice Mayor Michael Rama, Councilor Renato “Junjun” Osmeña, Jr., and the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commissioners.

Councilor Junjun is a great-grandson of the late President and represented the clan for the commemoration.

Don Sergio was a prominent Cebuano politician who served as the 4th President of the Philippines.

He held various local and national posts including as a provincial governor of Cebu from 1903 to 1905, Cebu 2nd district representative, and Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1907 to 1922.

He was also the Senate pro tempore from 1922 to 1933, Vice President from Nov. 15, 1935 to August 1944, and Secretary of public instruction, health, and public welfare around that time.

The Osmeña Boulevard was named after him as he was born in a house along the street of former Jones Avenue. A marker has been placed on the spot of his childhood home. /bmjo