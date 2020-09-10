Family of missing Cebuano seafarer appeals to Pres. Duterte to continue search

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The family of a Cebuano seafarer who was part of the ill-fated Gulf Livestock 1 livestock ship that sank off the chilly waters off Japan on September 2, 2020 is appealing to the Philippine government to continue the search for the missing crew.

It has been over a week now since the tragedy at sea happened and some of the crew of the Panamanian-flagged vessel still remain missing.

Among them is Jhay Mañacap, a 30-year-old seafarer who is the eldest of three siblings and the breadwinner of a family living in Lawaan I, Talisay City, Cebu.

Jhake Mañacap, the younger brother of the missing seaman, said their family still holds on to the hope that his elder brother could come home alive and safe.

“We are hoping nga buhi pa siya. Wala man gyud mi na-feel nga sign nga wala na siya. Feel ra man gyud namo nga buhi ra gyud siya,” Jhake told CDN Digital.

(We are hoping he’s still alive. We don’t feel any sign that he’s gone. We really feel he’s still alive.)

Jhay works as an oiler for the ship which had 39 Filipino crew members.

Two members of the crew, both Cebuanos, were rescued last week. Others remained missing.

The family was devastated when Japanese authorities reportedly called off anew the search and rescue (SAR) operations for the remaining missing members of the crew. This was reported by New Zealand news site RNZ.

Jhake said they also received the same information on Tuesday, saying the SAR operations will already be suspended, considering it has been a week since the incident.

Appeal to continue search

Jhake’s mother, Josephine, took to Facebook her appeal for the Philippine government and other neighboring countries to continue the search and rescue for the missing crew members.

“Humingi po kami [ng] tulong sa mahal nating Pangulong Duterte at sa mga official, sa lahat ng station sa TV at Radyo na matulongan kami sa paghahanap sa hinidi pa nakikita na mahal namin sa buhay,” the distressed mother wrote in the post which was carried by seafarers’ group pages in the social media site.

(We are asking help from our beloved president Duterte and all officials, all the TV and radio stations, to help find our missing loved ones.)

Jhake, in the interview with CDN Digital, also relayed the same appeal, asking the Philippine government to coordinate with the governments of the neighboring countries which could help in the search and rescue.

“Alam po namin mahirap po ito dahil maraming problema ang ating bansa. Pero po bigyan nyo naman kami ng tulong na mahanap sila. Malaki ang pag-asa namin na buhay pa po silang lahat,” she added.

(We know this is difficult because the country is experiencing a lot of problems. But please help us find them. We are hopeful that they are all alive.)

Jhay: A son, brother

Jhake said he last contacted his elder brother last August 30, or about two days before the sinking of the ship. Their family found out that Jhay was among the missing crew through their other brother who works in the same agency as Jhay.

Jhake, a pharmacist, said his elder brother who worked as an overseas seafarer since 2012 so he and their middle sibling, could finish their studies.

This September 16, Jhay would turn 31. He was supposedly set to come home after his current contract would have expired on October. /bmjo