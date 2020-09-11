Youth, elderly told to defer voter registration as coronavirus  threat lingers

MANILA, Philippines — The commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield on Friday, September 11, 2020, discouraged qualified youngsters and the elderly from registering as voters for the May 2022 elections due to the lingering coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat.

“Kami po, ang PNP (Philippine National Police) at JTF COVID Shield ay humihimok at nagbabanggit din sa ating mga kababayan na habang wala pang suspension nito ay sana po ay idiscourage natin ‘yung mga matatanda at mga minors na magparegister,” Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar told ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.

(The PNP and JTC COVID Shield discourages the young and the elderly from registering as voters for now pending the suspension of registration.)

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reopened the voter registration process last September 1, 2020.

Eleazar pointed out that there is no order yet on the deferment of voter registration amid the pandemic, but urged the youth and the elderly to monitor the situation first before they register for the coming polls.

“Sa sitwasyon ngayon na parang mass gathering ‘yan, since ang registration natin ay aabot hanggang September 2021, pakiramdaman muna at wag muna makipagsabayan dahil ito po ay delikado para sa kanila,” he added.

(It will be similar to a mass gathering because of our situation now, and since registration is allowed until September 2021, they should monitor the situation first because this could be dangerous for them.)

JTF COVID Shield is the task force assigned to enforce COVID-19 protocols during the pandemic.

In a televised press briefing on Thursday, September 10, 2020, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases also recommended the suspension of voter registration but added that the decision on the matter is up to the Comelec.

