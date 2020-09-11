Fair weather over Metro Cebu on Sept. 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Metro Cebu will be blessed with generally fair weather on Friday, September 11, 2020.

This is the latest weather outlook from the Mactan bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa-Mactan).

However, Pagasa-Mactan said the weather will likely shift in the afternoon and evening as localized thunderstorms and isolated rain showers are expected.

“Friday morning, Metro Cebu will generally have fair weather. But between the afternoon and evening, there will be localized thunderstorms and isolated rain showers,” said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist from Pagasa-Mactan.

Aguirre also said that based on their current models, Central Visayas will not be directly affected by a low-pressure area (LPA) spotted 135 kilometers East of Virac, Catanduanes as of 3:00 a.m., Friday.

However, he added that the LPA’s trough will likely enhance the localize thunderstorms and rain showers on Cebu island. /

