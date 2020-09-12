Girl, whose viral photos of a nook on top of a tree, dreams to be a policewoman

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The twelve grade student from Guimaras province in the Western Visayas region, whose photos went viral, dreams of becoming a police officer someday.

Jennylyn Casipit, 17, who posted viral photos of her grandfather, Florentino Bernadas, 72, making her a small nook on top of a tree for her to catch faster internet connection for online class.

These photos, that were posted a few days ago on Casipit’s FB page, touched thousands of netizens, who praised Bernadas for his dedication to show support for his granddaughter.

Casipit said that she would not waste the effort and the trust of her family, especially her Tatay, and would strive hard to become a police officer someday.

“Since I was a kid, that’s my dream. To become a police officer to protect people, our land and our property here,” she said.

Their land in Guiwanon, Nueva Valencia, Guimaras, is their pride and joy especially for her grandfather, Tatay Florentino.

She said that even with this slight challenge in getting proper internet connectivity she would still strive hard to attend class and finish school in the future.

As for her message to his ever-loving Tatay Florentino, “Thank you gud lo, kay always mo ko, kami gina supportahan. Lolo halong kagid pirme lo, I love you, Lo.”

Once you become the policewoman you dream off, this will be one of the many highlights of your journey, not the nook on top of the tree, but the love and support of your family.

Keep going, Jennylyn! /dbs