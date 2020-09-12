Consolacion cops back to patrolling coastal areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Consolacion policemen are back to their usual patrols along the coastal areas of the town before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Police Major Verniño Noserale, Consolacion Police Station chief, said that that since the quarantine status last March, some of their usual patrols and inspections were not carried out as often as before especially with the need of security in border control points.

But with the easing of the quarantine status, Noserale said that he had ordered the Consolacion policemen to continue with their anti-criminality operations such as their series of coastal inspections.

He said these patrols were important because these were part of their crime prevention strategy and would encourage residents to actively report illegal activities in their respective areas.

He cited the residents’ help during the lockdown when they would report suspicious people entering via boats through the area.

At noon today, September 12, 2020, Consolacion policemen patrolled and inspected the coastal area in Barangay Tayud.

Noserale said that they used to do this coastal inspection every month and conduct drug seminars among the residents and fisherfolk in the area./dbs