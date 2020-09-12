Tuburan curfew violator nabbed with marijuana seeds

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An 18-year-old man, who was found roaming at early dawn in Barangay Singko, in Tuburan town, landed in jail after he was caught with marijuana seeds in his pocket.

Andrew Allegolo of Barangay Tuminjao also of Tuburan town was arrested at first for alarm and scandal, but when he was frisked police found the marijuana seeds in his pocket.

Police Sergeant Anthony Zamora, Tuburan Police Station desk officer, said Allegolo would be charged with alarm and scandal because he resisted arrest when he refused to heed the order of the policemen for him to go home when he was found roaming in Barangay Singko at 1:30 a.m. today, September 12, 2020.

Zamora said the suspect would also be charged with possession of illegal drugs when he was caught with marijuana seeds inside his pocket when he was frisked after he was arrested for refusing to go home.

Investigation showed that residents in Barangay Singko reported a man roaming in their barangay at 1:30 a.m.

When police arrived in the area, they found Allegalo and adviced him to go home because he was violating the curfew and that he was not a resident in the area.

When he refused to heed the policemen’s advice, the policemen decided to arrest him. It was then that he resisted arrest. After he calmed down, the policemen frisked him and found the 45 marijuana seeds in his pocket.

Zamora said that they suspected that Allegolo was allegedly involved in illegal activities in the area.

“Di man gud ni siya tag dinha. Siguro naa siyay ka meetup or unsa… padayun pa gihapon ilang interrogation ron,” said Zamora.

(He is a not a resident in the area. Perhaps, he was meeting somebody there…right now we continue to interrogate him.)

Allegolo was detained at the Tuburan Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs