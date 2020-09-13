Barili Mayor Marlon Garcia to be laid to rest this Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The late mayor of Barili town in southwestern Cebu will be laid to rest today, Sunday, September 13, 2020.

The Capitol-ran Sugbo News, in a report published on Sunday, said that Marlon Garcia’s remains will be buried in a private cemetery in Mandaue City.

“Mayor Marlon Garcia will be laid to rest today, September 13 at the Angelicum Garden of Angels Cemetery in Mandaue City where he will be reunited with his mother Esperanza Fiel Garcia, and brother Nelson Garcia who went on just six days before him,” the report said.

Nelson, the former mayor of neighboring Dumanjug town, passed away on September 1.

Marlon, the local chief executive of Barili, a second-class municipality located 55 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, died due to sepsis last September 6, the report said.

The cause of his death was not immediately specified but his elder sister, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, confirmed in a speech on August 2 that Marlon was infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The same report from Sugbo News also mentioned that Marlon’s supporters in Barili town were able to pay their last respects to the late mayor in a public viewing that was held there since Friday, Sept. 11.

“A necrological service was conducted Saturday, September 12 together with town officials, department heads, town employees, and the Garcia family,” it said.

“The mass and public viewing were attended by Mayor Marlon’s wife, brother Deputy Speaker Pablo John Garcia, sister Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, and the rest of the Garcia clan,” it added. / with reports from the Philippine Daily Inquirer