No new cases reported in Danao City in 2 days

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – No new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported in Danao City in northern Cebu in the last two days, from September 13 to 14, 2020.

But city officials are urging Danaoanons to continue to take precautions.

Residents, who may have had close contact with COVID-positive individuals, are advised to immediately seek the assistance of the City Health Department.

“Ang swab test sa City Health, libre – ilabi na kung adunay sintomas ug sa mga nag-close contact sa nagpositive sa COVID19. Dili ni ikahadlok o ikauwaw. Ang pagpatan-aw usa ka pakita sa gugma para sa pamilya ug sa komunidad,” the city’s advisory reads.

(Swab testing initiated by the City Health is free of charge especially if the patient manifests symptoms and is a close contact of a COVID-19 positive individual.)

Meanwhile, city officials clarified that they will not order a “lockdown” and prohibit residents from celebrating the annual feast of Sr. Sto. Tomas de Villanueva, the city’s patron saint, during the third Sunday of September.

But the Danao City IATF continues to discourage the holding of fiesta activities and the gathering of more than 10 people to ensure the continued observance of physical distancing.

Residents are also discouraged from converging while outside of their homes.

“Dili ta mukompyansa kay anaa pa gihapon si COVID-19” the city’s advisory reads.

(Let us not lower our guards because the fight against COVID-19 is not yet over.)