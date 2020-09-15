Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s El Viento Restaurant and Pool Bar and Lobby Lounge now open for dine-In

Marco Polo Plaza Cebu is excited to welcome back guests as we open El Viento Restaurant and Pool Bar and the Lobby Lounge for dine-in guests.
You can enjoy all the dishes you miss and love from these two restaurants while having a worry-free dining experience as we put in place responsible practices to keep you safe.
El Viento Restaurant & Pool Bar
After being cooped indoors for a while, we invite you to come up and enjoy the fresh mountain breeze by the pool side as we serve you delectable dishes from our El Viento Menu. May it be salads, pasta, or pizza, you are guaranteed freshly made dishes handled meticulously following our Food Safety Requirements. You may also enjoy daily chef’s specials that highlight premium ingredients such as King Scallops with Parmesan Herb Crust, Fire Roasted Pork Chop, Lamb Loin Chops, and Rack Lobster Newburg Style.
You may also avail of our Dine and Dip offer for Php 800 per guest. This is inclusive of Php 650 worth of food and drinks and use of the swimming pool. Terms and conditions apply.
Good food, great ambience, lush greenery, and excellent service. You can never go wrong with El Viento – open from Tuesday to Sunday, 10:00am to 9:oopm, reservations required.
Lobby Lounge
Do you miss enjoying our signature pastries such as the award-winning ensaimadas and Malicious Cookies while sipping good brewed coffee? The Lobby Lounge is back for your intimate coffee dates and even power meetings. You may also order from our Food Faves Menu featuring classic comfort food such as Lechon Kawali, Chicken Adobo and so much more. Food for sharing or family style meals are also available. Lobby Lounge is open daily from 8:00am to 9:00pm, reservations required.
We are excited to have all of you back. Help us keep you safe while you are here by complying with all the protocols in place.
For inquiries and reservations, call 253 1111 or email [email protected] To be updated with all our offers, you may follow Marco Polo Plaza Cebu Facebook page at facebook.com/marcopolocebu.