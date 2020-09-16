‘Leon’ now a tropical storm; to bring rains in parts of PH — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Leon has intensified into a tropical storm and is expected to reach the severe tropical storm category within 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Wednesday.

In its 5 a.m. severe weather bulletin, Pagasa said “Leon” may further develop into a typhoon within 48 hours.

The weather disturbance was last spotted 225 kilometers west northwest of Coron, Palawan. It is moving west northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour (kph), and has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

“’Leon’ is forecast to continue moving west-northwestward until it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning. It is then expected to turn westward beginning tomorrow afternoon and will head towards Vietnam,” Pagasa said.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is currently in effect in any part of the country. However, intermittent gusts may be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Palawan (including Kalayaan, Calamian, and Cuyo Islands), Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, and Western Visayas.

For this Wednesday, Pagasa said “Leon” and the southwest monsoon will bring moderate to heavy rains over Aurora, Rizal, Palawan (including Kalayaan, Calamian, and Cuyo Islands), Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, Western Visayas, and Negros Oriental.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Bicol Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Metro Manila, Isabela, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and the rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Visayas.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” said Pagasa.

Gale warning is currently in effect over the western seaboard of Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands) and Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Island) due to rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 meters). Pagasa said sea travel is risky over these areas.

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.1 meters), meanwhile, will prevail over the northern, eastern, and southern seaboards of Luzon, and the seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao. The weather bureau advised fisherfolks and those with small seacrafts to take precautionary messures when venturing out to sea over these areas. / EDV