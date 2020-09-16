Negosyo Center in Talisay City launched

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Negosyo Center was launched in Talisay City to cater to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and help ease the processing of various business-related permits.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said this is a huge help to Talisaynons as many of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic may want to start businesses to earn more.

The Negosyo Center allows SMEs to have access to DTI services faster as compared to processing their applications at the main DTI office in Cebu City.

Gullas signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to establish a Negosyo Center in the city.

“Muserbisyo ning NC sa mga ginagmayng negosyo sa atong dakbayan ug mutabang sad sa katong gustong mutukod ug ilang negosyo ilabi na ang pagrehistro, business advisory services, paghatag ug tambag kung unsaon pagpalambo sa gamayng negosyo, ug uban pa,” said the mayor.

(The Negosyo Center is made to help the people who want to start their business in terms of registration, business advisory services, and consultation on how to expand small businesses.)

The mayor added that the “Mini DTI” will be a great help for local entrepreneurs and even those aspiring to be entrepreneurs and help promote inclusive growth in Talisay City.

The Negosyo Center in Talisay City would be the 30th Negosyo Center in the province of Cebu, and the 65th center in the region.

DTI Regional Operations Group Assistant Secretery Asteria Caberte said that the Negosyo Center aims to encourage the public to start businesses.

“It is one-stop-shop for services that cater to the entrepreneur’s need not only in the processing of requirements necessary to establish a business but also in accessing information essential for their growth,” she added.

The Republic Act 10644 or the Go Negosyo Act mandates the creation of Negosyo Centers in every municipality, city and province throughout the country to help grow the MSME sector which accounts for around 99 percent of registered businesses in the Philippines.

Other NCs in the province are present in the cities of Cebu, Bogo and Danao; municipalities of Moalboal, Dalaguete, Consolacion and Medellin; and the islands of Camotes and Bantayan.

The new NC City of Talisay is also the third in the First District of the Province of Cebu, joining the existing centers in the neighboring cities of Naga and Carcar.

Meanwhile, DTI Cebu has also targeted to launch Negosyo Center City of Toledo this year. /bmjo