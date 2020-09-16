Cebu City police creates team to monitor landslide-prone areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is deploying a 12-man Search and Rescue (SAR) team to monitor areas here affected by a landslide and flood due to the heavy rains on Tuesday night, September 15, 2020.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of the CCPO, told reporters that they created the team to help respond to immediate disaster concerns as rains are still expected on Wednesday.

The SAR team is equipped with equipment that can help in disaster situations.

At present, authorities consider Barangay Talamban as one of the most vulnerable areas when it comes to rains and landslides. This will be the focus area of the team’s deployment.

Another area of concern, according to Ligan, is Barangay Tisa.

Should there be a declaration of a force evacuation, Ligan said the team will be coordinating with the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) for the evacuation efforts. /bmjo