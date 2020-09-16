Lapu drafts EO for tourism revival

Cebu City, Philippines–The city of Lapu-Lapu is now drafting the guidelines for the resumption of tourism operations under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The city’s Tourism, Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (TCHAC), in a coordination meeting last Monday, September 14, 2020, has already discussed provisions of the draft Executive Order which Mayor Junard Chan would issue for the reopening of the tourism industry in the city.

In a news release on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the city government said among the provisions of the draft EO would be to only allow boatmen who are accredited by the city to carry tourists in the island hopping and other tourism activities.

READ: Lapu braces for reopening of domestic tourism

The city has been conducting swab testing on boatmen as a requisite for the latter to operate in the city’s “Balik Turismo” program.

Lawyer Ailee Tejano, the mayor’s secretary, added that all boats for island hopping and diving must embark and disembark only in Kontiki Port, Hilton Wharf, and Angasil Port as part of the health and safety protocol that the city will implement.

As Lapu-Lapu City was downgraded to MGCQ beginning last September 1, Mayor Junard Chan, in his EO implementing the MGCQ in the city, already allowed the entry of visitors in the city.

In Section 7 of the said EO, which tackles on the business establishments that are allowed, it said that: “Non-Lapu-Lapu residents may enter the City for tourism purposes to stay in any hotels and accommodations authorized to operate.” /bmjo